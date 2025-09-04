New Delhi: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's upcoming adrenaline pumping actioner Baaghi 4 will be releasing on September 5, 2025 and the buzz around the movie is high. Fans have high expectations from this star-studded thriller. In this superhit franchise, joining Ronnie ( Tiger) is debutant actress Harnaaz Sandhu, as the lead opposite him. The advance booking of the movie opened on September 2, three days before its worldwide release, let's check the earnings so far.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site, Baaghi 4 has got a decent response in the opening day pre-sales and has already raked in around Rs 2.75 crores gross (without block seats) from the sale of 1.10 lakh and when including blocked seats, the number shoots past 5 crore.

Directed by debutant filmmaker A Harsha, the action thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. The film happens to be an unofficial remake of the romantic action thriller Tamil movie 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu' released in the year 2013.

Baaghi 4 Release, Cast, Trailer

The Baaghi 4 trailer shows a brutal side of the story with Tiger's character's (Ronni) fury on the spotlight due to personal reasons. Tiger Shroff is shown as a naval officer, but later also as someone is grave and brutal - someone seen as not being mentally fit. Sanjay Dutt plays a menacing villain who has unbeatable power that makes him all the more terrifying.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. Joining her is the fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa.

The music is already setting the mood with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.

Baaghi 4 hits theatres on September 5, 2025.