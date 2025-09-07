Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff Starrer Lags Behind 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' Earns...

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 finally hit Indian theatres and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite the divided response, the film managed a fairly decent start at the box office.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Baaghi 4 opened with a respectable Rs 12 crore on its first day, and continued to earn on Saturday, collecting Rs 9.25 crore, according to trade tracking platform Sacnilk. While the second day’s earnings were lower than the first, the film’s total now stands at Rs 21.25 crore after two days.

The action-packed franchise film still managed to hold ground despite not matching the performance of earlier installments.

Clash at the Box Office

Baaghi 4 hit theatres amidst stiff box office competition, clashing with the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites and the political drama The Bengal Files, while also facing indirect competition from the romantic drama Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, which released on August 29.

Among them, The Conjuring: Last Rites has taken the lead, collecting Rs 17.5 crore on both Friday and Saturday, bringing its two-day total to Rs 35 crore, significantly ahead of Baaghi 4.

Baaghi 4 Storyline

The fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise takes a darker turn. The trailer had hinted at a grittier, more intense plot with Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie — this time, a naval officer grappling with personal trauma and a dangerous adversary.

As Ronnie is pushed to his limits, he transforms into a brutal force, determined to take down his enemies. Sanjay Dutt plays the film’s main villain, a powerful and menacing character who brings weight to the film’s high-stakes plot.

Harnaaz Sandhu's Acting Debut

Baaghi 4 also marks the acting debut of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. She stars opposite Tiger Shroff, with Sonam Bajwa also in a key role. While the reviews of the film have been mixed, Harnaaz’s performance has caught the attention of viewers eager to see her on the big screen.