New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's recent outing 'Baaghi 4' released on September 5, 2025, coinciding on Teacher's Day. The film has been directed by A Harsha, making it his debut movie, along with former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Kaur. The action-thriller opened at Rs 12 crore domestically, and faced a drop on Saturday.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 3

Baaghi 4 makers shared the figures on social media. On day 1, the film minted Rs 13.20 crore, on day 2 it earned Rs 11.34 crore and on day 3 the movie raked in Rs 12.60 crore, making the total earnings stand at Rs 37.14 crore.

About Baaghi 4

Directed by debutant filmmaker A Harsha, the action thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. The film happens to be an unofficial remake of the romantic action thriller Tamil movie 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu' released in the year 2013.

Baaghi 4 Release, Cast, Trailer

The Baaghi 4 trailer shows a brutal side of the story with Tiger's character's (Ronni) fury on the spotlight due to personal reasons. Tiger Shroff is shown as a naval officer, but later also as someone is grave and brutal - someone seen as not being mentally fit. Sanjay Dutt plays a menacing villain who has unbeatable power that makes him all the more terrifying.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. Joining her is the fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa.

The music is already setting the mood with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.