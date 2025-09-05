Baaghi 4 Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will Tiger Shroff-Starrer Beat Saiyaara, Coolie And War 2 Opening?

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff returns to the big screen as the fierce and fearless Ronnie in Baaghi 4, the latest installment in one of Bollywood's most successful action franchises. Released on September 5, 2025, the high-octane action thriller has generated a strong buzz among fans, with early box office indicators suggesting a promising start.

According to trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has seen a decent response in its advance bookings. Without including blocked seats, the film has already earned approximately Rs 2.75 crore gross from the sale of 1.10 lakh tickets. When including blocked seats, the figure reportedly crosses Rs 5 crore, signalling solid early interest ahead of opening day.

Baaghi 4 Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has collected around Rs 3.26 crore net in India on its first day. While not record-shattering, the opening is considered respectable, especially with tough box office competition and mixed reviews anticipated in the coming days.

Storyline

The trailer for Baaghi 4 hinted at a darker, more intense narrative, showcasing Tiger Shroff’s character Ronnie as a naval officer pushed to the edge. Battling personal demons and a powerful adversary, Ronnie transforms into a ruthless force of nature. Sanjay Dutt portrays the film’s central antagonist, a menacing figure with unmatched power, adding to the film's intense tone.

Star Cast and Music

As Baaghi 4 begins its theatrical journey, all eyes are on how it performs over the weekend. With strong pre-release interest, a popular lead, and a well-established franchise name, but whether it turns into a true box office hit will depend on word of mouth in the days ahead.