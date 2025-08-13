Baaghi 4 First Look Poster: Meet Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu As She Makes Her Bollywood Debut

New Delhi: The adrenaline-packed teaser of Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, has been released recently, sparking excitement among fans. Days after the actor shared a cryptic, bloodied poster, the teaser drop and release date announcement on Saturday have only added to the growing anticipation surrounding the franchise’s latest instalment.

Baaghi 4 First Look Poster Out:

Production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to social media to share the first look poster of the film. The post was captioned: "From wearing the crown to ruling carnage — her gaze doesn’t just captivate, it CONQUERS ...Thank you for the love on the teaser"

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

The film also marks the highly anticipated Bollywood debut of Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, who made history by bringing the crown back to India after 21 years. Sandhu, who has previously spoken publicly about living with celiac disease, an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing:

"‘12th December’ will forever hold a special place in my heart. Today, I step into a new chapter with my debut film, #Baaghi4. It was exactly three years ago that I was crowned Miss Universe, and now, on this momentous day, I embark on a new journey."

She also expressed gratitude to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, writing, "I am deeply grateful to the visionary mentor, #SajidNadiadwala Sir, for this incredible opportunity. Joining the #NGEFamily is a dream come true, and I sincerely thank @nadiadwalagrandson for believing in me and turning my Bollywood dream into a reality."

Joining Harnaaz in the film are action star Tiger Shroff, a consistent lead in the Baaghi franchise, and actress Sonam Bajwa. Shroff welcomed Harnaaz to the team via his Instagram story, sharing his excitement to work with her.

The Baaghi franchise, which began in 2016 with Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, has gained a strong following for its stylised action and dramatic storylines. Inspired by the Telugu film Varsham, the original was followed by box office hits Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020), cementing Shroff’s status as one of Bollywood’s top action stars.

Baaghi 4, is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.