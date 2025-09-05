Baaghi 4 Movie X Review: Tiger Shroff-Starrer High On Hopes, Does It Match The Hype? Check Honest FIRST REVIEWS

New Delhi: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's upcoming actioner Baaghi 4 is opening in theatres today. Fans have sky- high expectations from this star-studded thriller which is the fourth installment of the superhit franchise. Tiger, who plays Ronnie in the movie is joined by former beauty pageant winner and debutant actress Harnaaz Sandhu, as the lead opposite him. Let's check a few reactions and early reviews of fans who have thronged cinemas to watch Baaghi 4:

Baaghi 4 Movie X Review

Diehard fans of Tiger Shroff have headed to cinemas to watch FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW of Baaghi 4 and some overseas fans too have shared their early reviews after watching the actioner. Check out the reactions on X ( formerly called Twitter) below:

First Half Completed of #Baaghi4

What an Entry of #Tiger , Awesome Action, Superbbb Screen Play.. Now Waiting for Second Half....Fire hai Fire #Baaghi4Review — BollyNEWS (@Bolly_New) September 5, 2025

About Baaghi 4

Directed by debutant filmmaker A Harsha, the action thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. The film happens to be an unofficial remake of the romantic action thriller Tamil movie 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu' released in the year 2013.

Baaghi 4 Release, Cast, Trailer

The Baaghi 4 trailer shows a brutal side of the story with Tiger's character's (Ronni) fury on the spotlight due to personal reasons. Tiger Shroff is shown as a naval officer, but later also as someone is grave and brutal - someone seen as not being mentally fit. Sanjay Dutt plays a menacing villain who has unbeatable power that makes him all the more terrifying.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. Joining her is the fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa.

The music is already setting the mood with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.

Baaghi 4 hits theatres on September 5, 2025.