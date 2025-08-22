Advertisement
Baaghi 4 New Song: Tiger Shroff & Harnaaz Sandhu Set The Dance Floor On Fire In 'Bahli Sohni' Track

The upbeat lyrics and music of "Bahli Sohni" have been provided by Mani Moudgill and Badshah.

|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 03:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
Baaghi 4 New Song: Tiger Shroff & Harnaaz Sandhu Set The Dance Floor On Fire In 'Bahli Sohni' TrackPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Sajid Nadiadwala's highly-awaited sequel, "Baaghi 4". Adding to the anticipation, Tiger and Harnaaz were seen burning the dance floor together in the "Bahli Sohni" track from the romantic saga.

Following the success of the soulful number "Guzaara", "Bahli Sohni" adds a vibrant flavor to the "Baaghi 4" album. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song has been crooned by Mani Moudgill, along with Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi.

The upbeat lyrics and music of "Bahli Sohni" have been provided by Mani Moudgill and Badshah.

Sharing the dance number on social media, Tiger wrote: When the beat drops... and the vibe hits.. It’s not just music anymore it’s #BahliSohni ...Song Out Now...Link In Bio...#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4...Directed by @nimmaaharsha...Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025."

With former Miss Universe Harnaaz as the leading lady, Sonam Bajwa has also stepped into the 'Baaghi' universe with her next.

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen as a deranged antagonist in "Baaghi 4".

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the screenplay of the film has been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala. Back in July, Tiger announced the wrap-up of his project, giving a glimpse of his impressive physical transformation.

Taking to his Instagram, Tiger dropped a string of photos where he is seen holding the clapboard. He flaunted his chiseled and ripped abs in the stills.

The 'War' actor shared that he had never bled as much for any film as he did for “Baaghi 4.”

“And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon," he wrote in the caption.

"Baaghi 4" will be getting a theatrical release on September 5. The first instalment in the "Baaghi" series was released back in 2016, followed by its sequels - "Baaghi 2" in 2018, and "Baaghi 3" in 2020.

