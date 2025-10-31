Baaghi 4 On OTT: Global Streaming Premiere Of Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Baaghi 4. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by the visionaryA. Harsha, the high-octane action thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuringTiger Shroff,Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu,Sonam Bajwa,Sanjay Dutt,Saurabh Sachdeva, andShreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.

About Baaghi 4 Plot, Storyline

With Baaghi 4, the saga reaches new heights, fusing raw combat, heartbreak, and revenge into an intense story that tests the limits of love and madness. Following its theatrical release that left audiences stunned with its dark tone and spectacular action choreography, Baaghi 4 is now set to make its global streaming debut on Prime Video.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: Khauf To Chhorii 2, 6 Spooky Shows And Films To Not Miss On Prime Video

At the heart of the story is Ronny (played by Tiger Shroff), a grief-stricken man whose life spirals into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, his loved ones question his sanity — until a buried truth pulls him into a violent maze of obsession, betrayal, and undying love.

With Sanjay Dutt as his formidable adversary, Baaghi 4 marks the return of India’s most ferocious action franchise. A visceral mix of pain and passion, it unfolds as a brutal love story — because in this world, haraashiq ek villain hai.