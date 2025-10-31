Baaghi 4 On OTT: Global Streaming Premiere Of Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller
With Baaghi 4, the saga reaches new heights, fusing raw combat, heartbreak, and revenge into an intense story that tests the limits of love and madness.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Baaghi 4. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by the visionaryA. Harsha, the high-octane action thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuringTiger Shroff,Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu,Sonam Bajwa,Sanjay Dutt,Saurabh Sachdeva, andShreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.
About Baaghi 4 Plot, Storyline
With Baaghi 4, the saga reaches new heights, fusing raw combat, heartbreak, and revenge into an intense story that tests the limits of love and madness. Following its theatrical release that left audiences stunned with its dark tone and spectacular action choreography, Baaghi 4 is now set to make its global streaming debut on Prime Video.
ALSO READ: Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: Khauf To Chhorii 2, 6 Spooky Shows And Films To Not Miss On Prime Video
At the heart of the story is Ronny (played by Tiger Shroff), a grief-stricken man whose life spirals into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, his loved ones question his sanity — until a buried truth pulls him into a violent maze of obsession, betrayal, and undying love.
With Sanjay Dutt as his formidable adversary, Baaghi 4 marks the return of India’s most ferocious action franchise. A visceral mix of pain and passion, it unfolds as a brutal love story — because in this world, haraashiq ek villain hai.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv