Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978402https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/baaghi-4-on-ott-global-streaming-premiere-of-tiger-shroff-s-action-thriller-2978402.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BAAGHI 4

Baaghi 4 On OTT: Global Streaming Premiere Of Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller

With Baaghi 4, the saga reaches new heights, fusing raw combat, heartbreak, and revenge into an intense story that tests the limits of love and madness.

|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 03:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baaghi 4 On OTT: Global Streaming Premiere Of Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Baaghi 4. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by the visionaryA. Harsha, the high-octane action thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuringTiger Shroff,Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu,Sonam Bajwa,Sanjay Dutt,Saurabh Sachdeva, andShreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. 

About Baaghi 4 Plot, Storyline

With Baaghi 4, the saga reaches new heights, fusing raw combat, heartbreak, and revenge into an intense story that tests the limits of love and madness. Following its theatrical release that left audiences stunned with its dark tone and spectacular action choreography, Baaghi 4 is now set to make its global streaming debut on Prime Video. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: Khauf To Chhorii 2, 6 Spooky Shows And Films To Not Miss On Prime Video

At the heart of the story is Ronny (played by Tiger Shroff), a grief-stricken man whose life spirals into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, his loved ones question his sanity — until a buried truth pulls him into a violent maze of obsession, betrayal, and undying love.

With Sanjay Dutt as his formidable adversary, Baaghi 4 marks the return of India’s most ferocious action franchise. A visceral mix of pain and passion, it unfolds as a brutal love story — because in this world, haraashiq ek villain hai.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About Day Honouring Sardar Patel
Cybercriminals
Hyderabad Retired Govt Employee Duped of ₹51 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
India US relations
India’s Scores Big: US Grants 6-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – What It Means
Bihar Polls 2025
Bihar NDA Manifesto: BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' With Alliance Leaders
Prince Andrew Stripped Titles
Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?
ibps clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scorecard, Process & Vacancies
US nuclear testing
US To Resume Nuclear Tests After 33 Years – Will India Test A Hydrogen Bomb?
National Unity Day
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day | Watch
US new visa rule
Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In US – No Escape This Time
Dubai Ruler Viral Video
Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass