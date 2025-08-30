Advertisement
BAAGHI 4 TRAILER

Baaghi 4 Trailer: Watch 'Most Brutal' Tiger Shroff vs 'Villain' Sanjay Dutt

Baaghi 4 Trailer: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. She brings strength, depth, and grace to a character that’s more than just a love interest.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Baaghi 4 Trailer: Watch 'Most Brutal' Tiger Shroff vs 'Villain' Sanjay DuttPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff fans are elated as the much-awaited actioner Baaghi 4 trailer it out. The trailer is high on visual appeal and adrenaline-pumping stunts, making the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise loaded with intensity and emotion.

Watch Baaghi 4 Trailer: Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt

Headlined by action star Tiger Shroff, the Baaghi 4 trailer show a brutal side of the story with Tiger's character's (Ronni) fury on the spotlight due to personal reasons. The film has got an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. In a tough face-off against Tiger happens to be the iconic Sanjay Dutt, stepping into one of the most fearsome roles. Ronnie is shown as a naval officer, but later also as someone is grave and brutal - someone seen as not being mentally fit.

As the film’s menacing antagonist, Sanjay Dutt’s performance exudes menace, power, and an unshakable calm that makes him all the more terrifying.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's Debut

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. She brings strength, depth, and grace to a character that’s more than just a love interest. Joining her is the fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa, delivering a commanding performance in a role that holds emotional and narrative weight.

With a screenplay and story penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and direction by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 blends style with substance, adrenaline with emotion. The music is already setting the mood—chart-topping tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.

Baaghi 4 hits theatres on September 5, 2025.

