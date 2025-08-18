‘Baaghi 4’ Unveils First Song ‘Guzaara’ Featuring Tiger Shroff And Harnaaz Sandhu - WATCH

Mumbai: The much-awaited action drama 'Baaghi 4' has unveiled its first song, titled 'Guzaara' just days after the release of its teaser.

The track features Tiger Shroff and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

The song is the Hindi version of the popular Punjabi track 'Tere Bina Na Guzaara E,' composed by Josh Brar. The original song was a big hit when it was first released in 2024.

The new rendition shows Shroff and Sandhu enjoying a bike ride through the city, visiting a gurudwara and a church, and sharing romantic moments together.

Earlier this month, the makers shared the film's teaser, which introduced Tiger Shroff as Ronny in a darker and more intense role. The teaser shows him as both the hero and the villain of his story, driven by loss and vengeance, with powerful action sequences and emotional undertones.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa. Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha makes his Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film 'The Raid: Redemption.' The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2,' came out in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie Kshanam. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.