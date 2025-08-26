Baahubali: The Epic Teaser OUT! Prabhas-Starrer To Hit Theatres On THIS Date, Fans Demand ‘Baahubali 3’

New Delhi: There’s great news for fans of the Baahubali franchise! The makers have finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of Baahubali: The Epic.

The film brings together both blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion merging them into one monumental cinematic experience. The teaser, featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Baahubali: The Epic Teaser

The 1-minute-17-second teaser revisits some of the most iconic scenes from both films. It opens with the powerful line: “10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name.”

To mark the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning (released on July 10, 2015), director S.S. Rajamouli announced this special surprise for fans. Both films are being re-released as one epic saga titled Baahubali: The Epic.

The reimagined presentation is set to release worldwide on October 31, 2025. While fans have been speculating about Baahubali 3, this is not a new part in the series but rather a grand re-release. Still, it offers audiences a fresh chance to relive the magic of Mahishmati on the big screen.

Adding to the excitement, Baahubali: The Epic comes with a mammoth runtime of 5 hours and 27 minutes!

Fans React

Fans have flooded social media with excitement:

“Re-release thone – 100Cr pakka!! Jai Prabhas ~ Jai Mahishmati.”

“Baahubali in 4DX — unexpected!”

“King of Indian cinema.”

“No one can beat this story.”

“No one would ever touch and match this Indian masterpiece.”

The Legacy of Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning hit theatres on July 10, 2015, and collected around Rs 650 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released on April 28, 2017, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, earning a staggering Rs 1788.06 crore worldwide.

The teaser showcases Prabhas as both Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avantika, Sathyaraj as Kattappa, and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami. It ends with the legendary shot of Baahubali being held aloft in water promising an “unforgettable experience.”

Baahubali: The Epic releases in theatres on October 31, 2025.