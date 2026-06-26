Baahubali: The Torch Bearer is a documentary that captures the incredible journey behind the making of the Baahubali franchise. From glimpses of the massive sets to visionary director S. S. Rajamouli at work alongside the ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and others, the documentary takes audiences back to the making of this epic saga, reviving the nostalgia associated with the iconic franchise.