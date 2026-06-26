Baahubali: The Torch Bearer on OTT: The documentary revisits the making of the iconic franchise, while a viral clip featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty has reignited speculation about a possible third instalment.
The legacy of Baahubali continues to captivate audiences as Baahubali: The Torch Bearer has officially premiered on Netflix. Announcing the release on Friday, the streaming platform revealed that the feature-length documentary is now available for viewers, offering an intimate look at the making of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated franchises.
Baahubali: The Torch Bearer is a documentary that captures the incredible journey behind the making of the Baahubali franchise. From glimpses of the massive sets to visionary director S. S. Rajamouli at work alongside the ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and others, the documentary takes audiences back to the making of this epic saga, reviving the nostalgia associated with the iconic franchise.
It also highlights Rajamouli's vision while showcasing the contributions of the franchise's stellar cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and several others. For fans, the documentary serves as a nostalgic tribute to the film series that redefined Indian cinema on a global scale.
Adding to the excitement, a moment from the documentary has gone viral across social media, reigniting conversations about a possible Baahubali 3.
In the clip, Rana Daggubati says, "The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..." Moments later, Prabhas flashes three fingers with a smile, prompting laughter from everyone on the couch, including Anushka Shetty.
While there has been no official confirmation regarding a third film, the playful exchange has fueled fresh speculation among fans, who are hoping the beloved franchise could return to the big screen.
The franchise expanded with Baahubali: The Epic, a combined theatrical recut of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released worldwide on 31 October 2025.
Baahubali: The Torch Bearer is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, giving fans another opportunity to relive the making of one of India's most iconic cinematic sagas while revisiting the legacy that continues to inspire audiences worldwide.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.