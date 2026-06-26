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Baahubali: The Torch Bearer on OTT: Here's when and where to watch the documentary - details

Baahubali: The Torchbearer is a four-part Netflix documentary series that explores the journey behind S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Baahubali: The Torch Bearer on OTT: Here's when and where to watch the documentary - details
Image Credit: (Image: @netflix_in/Instagram)

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