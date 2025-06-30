Babu Bhaiya Is Back! After Controversial Exit, Paresh Rawal Returns To Hera Pheri 3 Franchise

New Delhi: Finally, after days of speculation amid massive controversy over his exit from the hit franchise 'Hera Pheri 3', Babu Bhaiya aka Paresh Rawal is back in the movie. In an interview with Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, the actor confirmed that he is now part of the film and also addressed the controversy around the film. He even heaped praises on Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Paresh Rawal Opens Up On Hera Pheri 3 Controversy

When asked about the controversy around Hera Pheri 3, Paresh denied that there was one. He said, "Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now.”

Paresh confirms return to Hera Pheri 3

When asked again if all was well now and if fans would see the trio in the film, he said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi, but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years."

What was the Hera Pheri 3 Controversy?

For the unversed, the controversy ignited when reports surfaced that Paresh Rawal had exited ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Shortly after, Akshay Kumar, who not only stars as one of the three main leads but also took on the role of producer after acquiring the film’s rights from Firoz Nadiadwala, filed a lawsuit against the veteran actor.

Paresh Rawal clarified that his departure was not due to any creative disagreements with his longtime collaborator Priyadarshan, whom he greatly respects. He emphasized that his choice to leave was a carefully considered decision.