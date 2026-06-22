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  • /Baby Do Die Do trailer out: Huma Qureshi turns deaf-mute hitwoman in action-packed thriller

Baby Do Die Do trailer out: Huma Qureshi turns deaf-mute hitwoman in action-packed thriller

The trailer of Baby Do Die Do showcases Huma Qureshi as a stealthy deaf and mute assassin who uses an umbrella as her weapon, in a quirky action thriller set to release on July 3.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
Baby Do Die Do trailer out: Huma Qureshi turns deaf-mute hitwoman in action-packed thriller
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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