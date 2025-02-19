New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the action entertainer Baby John, directed by Kalees. Boasting a spectacular ensemble cast led by Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff, the film features special cameos from Salman Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chaddha. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee, and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Varun Dhawan added, “Baby John marks a significant milestone in my career, challenging me to step beyond my comfort zone—not only in terms of the physical demands of the role but also as an actor. Aspiring to lead a full-fledged actioner and collaborate with a genius like Atlee, I drew inspiration from the legendary action icons of Indian cinema. Working alongside Kalees, Keerthy, Wamiqa, Jackie Sir, and an incredibly dedicated and talented team made this journey thoroughly enriching. I am thrilled that Baby John will be reaching a global audience when it streams on Prime Video, with whom I share a longstanding and extremely rewarding relationship.”

BABY JOHN STORYLINE

Baby John follows the story of DCP Satya Verma who fakes his own death to protect his daughter from the dangerous politician Babbar Sher. When old enemies resurface, Satya confronts his past and puts everything on the line to safeguard his family. Starting today, audiences can watch Baby John in Hindi exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 209 countries and territories worldwide.

Producer Atlee said, "Baby John is a family entertainer filled with great performances and emotional moments. Varun Dhawan shines in a never-seen-before action role, supported by a talented cast including Jackie sir, Keerthy, and Wamiqa. Baby Zara made her debut in this film and her performance brought a smile on everyone's face with her natural charm and innocence. Director Kalees has brought a great blend of action and emotion to Baby John, making it an enjoyable watch for all action-drama movie fans. I’m sure audiences worldwide will love the film when it streams on Prime Video."