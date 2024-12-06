Baby John 'Pikley Pom' Song: Varun Dhawan’s Perfect Dad Energy Steals The Spotlight In Goofy Track - WATCH

New Delhi: The makers of Baby John—Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande have dropped fun song 'Pikley Pom.' This quirky song features Varun Dhawan alongside child artist Zara Zyanna, who plays a pivotal role in this much-anticipated mass family entertainer.

Varun Dhawan, who has always been a favorite among kids, brings his signature charm and energy to Pikley Pom. His adorable chemistry with Zara Zyanna in the song beautifully highlights his doting side as a father making it an absolute treat for audiences.

Check Out Full Song Below!

Presented by Atlee, Composed by S. Thaman, the track is sung by Vishal Mishra and Baby Ria Seepana, with lyrics by the ever-talented Irshad Kamil. Varun’s playful moves wearing a lungi paired with the catchy beats of Pikley Pom will have everyone grooving to the tune.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a big-ticket family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios

Baby John is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.