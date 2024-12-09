Baby John Trailer Drops: Varun Dhawan Unleashes Ruthless Action – And Did You Spot Salman Khan?

The 'Baby John' trailer is finally here, and it’s everything fans could have hoped for—and more! Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as Varun Dhawan takes on a role like never before, delivering ruthless action, gripping emotions, and jaw-dropping stunts. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, this film promises to be the blockbuster we’ve all been waiting for.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the world of 'Baby John,' where high-octane action meets pure cinematic magic. Varun Dhawan is absolutely on fire, with electrifying fight sequences and a seriously intense on-screen presence that’ll have you hooked from the first second.

But the real shocker? 'Baby John' isn’t just about Varun’s powerful performance—wait until you spot a certain Bollywood megastar in an unexpected cameo. That’s right, Salman Khan is back in a jaw-dropping role, and you won’t believe your eyes when he appears in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

Fans are already buzzing about the fleeting glimpse of Salman battling Varun’s character. Is this the epic showdown we’ve all been waiting for? You’ll have to wait until Christmas to find out when Baby John hits theaters on December 25, 2024.

Varun Dhawan couldn’t be more excited about the film, calling it “an emotional and powerful journey” that he can’t wait for the audience to experience. The trailer barely scratches the surface of the epic saga that’s about to unfold, and with powerhouse performances from Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more, Baby John is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Get ready for a film that’s packed with everything you want: action, drama, suspense, and a cameo that’ll leave you speechless. Don’t miss Baby John—it’s coming to theaters this Christmas!