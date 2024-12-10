New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of 'Baby John', starring Varun Dhawan is out and meeting the sky-high expectations of the fans, looks like this one is packed with action and a strong message for the audience. Directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Baby John' is presented by Atlee. The trailer was unveiled today at a grand event in Pune which was a star-studded affair, with lead actors Varun Dhawan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, alongside the film's director Kalees and producers Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani.

The film also stars top south star Keerthi Suresh opposite Varun.

BABY JOHN TRAILER

Atlee, known for his blockbuster hits, expressed his excitement and gratitude during the event. He shared insights into the making of "Baby John," highlighting the film's unique blend of action, and drama. The director also took the opportunity to thank key figures who have influenced his journey in the film industry.

He said, "We are very proud and happy. The reason is we have come with a proper message...This film talks about women's safety. And what we have seen in the recent past and for the last 10-12 years, something which is unacceptable. And we have given a voice out and we have given a solution to it. So,you're going to come to theatre to get entertained next time, you will have something to take home. It's all about good parenting. If we have a good parenting in the society, I think we will change the society in the next generation at least. And nothing will repeat again. So, this is the message we have carried. Please do come to theatre and watch it on December 25th."

The trailer showcased a thrilling narrative, promising an action-packed cinematic experience. With Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film is set to be a major release in 2024. The audience was treated to glimpses of high-octane action sequences, emotional moments, and catchy music, all of which are expected to make "Baby John" a blockbuster.

VARUN DHAWAN IN ATLEE FILM

Atlee's collaboration with Varun Dhawan has been highly anticipated, especially after the success of his previous ventures. The director's vision and storytelling prowess are evident in the trailer, which has already garnered significant attention and praise from fans and critics alike.

The event concluded with a lively interaction between the cast and the audience, further building excitement for the film's release. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios "Baby John" is a production of A For Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.

It is slated to hit the theatres on December 25, 2024, and is expected to be one of the year's biggest releases.