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BALAN: THE BOY TRAILER

Balan: The Boy trailer out - Mystery, murder haunt mother's fight to protect son

Balan: The Boy trailer - Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was screened at the Marche Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Balan: The Boy trailer out - Mystery, murder haunt mother's fight to protect sonPic Courtesy: Movie Still/X

Mumbai: The trailer of 'Balan: The Boy,' the upcoming psychological thriller from Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram, was released on Friday, offering a glimpse into a dark and emotional story centered on a mother and her young son.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Balan to restored classic Amma Ariyan - list of top Indian movies to be represented at the festival

Set to hit theatres on June 19, the film follows a mother and kid who appear to be running from a troubled past while trying to stay one step ahead of danger.

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The nearly three-minute trailer introduces a world filled with fear, secrets and uncertainty. It shows a woman living under different identities, a young boy caught in mysterious circumstances and a police chase that seems to follow them wherever they go.

The trailer also hints at a disturbing family history connected to the boy's grandmother. At the same time, it raises questions about the child's possible link to a murder case, adding to the mystery surrounding the story. It ends on a chilling, leaving viewers with more questions than answers and building curiosity about the fate of the mother-son duo.

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was screened at the Marche Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was held from May 12 to May 23, 2026, bringing together filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders from across the world.

The prestigious festival featured red carpet premieres, special screenings, gala events, and a range of industry activities, including the renowned Marche du Film, with most key events taking place at the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. 

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