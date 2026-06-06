Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053227https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/balan-the-boy-trailer-reactions-ajay-devgn-suriya-sivakumar-to-naga-chaitanya-others-hail-an-emotionally-charged-survival-story-3053227.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBalan -The Boy trailer reactions: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Sivakumar to Naga Chaitanya & others hail an emotionally charged survival story
BALAN: THE BOY

Balan -The Boy trailer reactions: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Sivakumar to Naga Chaitanya & others hail an emotionally charged survival story

Balan -The Boy trailer: Manjummal Boys' director Chidambaram's upcoming film 'Balan' was showcased with a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Balan -The Boy trailer reactions: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Sivakumar to Naga Chaitanya & others hail an emotionally charged survival story Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster/IMDb

New Delhi: The upcoming hard-hitting movie titled 'Balan -The Boy' makers dropped its trailer on social media recently and the reactions are unstoppable. It was first successfully showcased at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and got a warm reception.

ALSO READ: Balan: The Boy trailer out - Mystery, murder haunt mother's fight to protect son

There has been enough buzz around the movie ever since its announcement and the release of its first poster. Upon its impactful trailer release today, leading stars from across the Indian film industry Ajay Devgn, Suriya Sivakumar, Naga Chaitanya and Raj B Shetty among others came together to extend their support to the film. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actors took to their social media extending their best wishes to the trailer and the film. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj B Shetty (@rajbshetty)

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Balan to restored classic Amma Ariyan - list of top Indian movies to be represented at the festival

Balan -The Boy trailer, storyline

Balan -The Boy trailer offers a glimpse into a deeply human and emotionally resonant cinematic experience rooted in themes of identity, belonging, and survival. Packed with suspense, emotion, and intrigue, the trailer promises a compelling and thought-provoking journey.

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, Bala: The Boy releases in cinemas on June 19, 2026 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada respectively.

Balan -The Boy at Cannes 2026

This year, the Cannes Film Festival 2026 witnessed a strong presence from India, with a mix of regional cinema, filmmakers, and actors attending the global event. In the series, the primary is the 'Manjummal Boys' director Chidambaram's upcoming film 'Balan', which was showcased with a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, venues, squads, prize money & more
Khan Sir
Patna firing row: Khan Sir named in FIR, questions mount over alleged role
Vladimir Putin
'No reason for face-to-face talks': Putin rejects Zelensky meeting proposal
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan's Tests record ahead of Afghanistan clash amid Gambhir's backing
russia ukraine war
Putin receives Zelensky’s letter, open to dialogue with West: Kremlin
Gautam Gambhir
Not Padikkal! Gambhir backs Sudharsan for No. 3 spot for Afghanistan Test
Ajit Agarkar
When will India announce squads for England, Ireland tours & 2026 Asian Games?
West Bengal politics
TMC leaders meet at Mamata Banerjee's residence amid rift - What happened?
accepting bribe
Bihar postal department officer arrested after bribery complaint
Jammu and Kashmir news
'Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour and Conclave 2026' set to begin in Kashmir