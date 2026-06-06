Balan -The Boy trailer reactions: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Sivakumar to Naga Chaitanya & others hail an emotionally charged survival story

New Delhi: The upcoming hard-hitting movie titled 'Balan -The Boy' makers dropped its trailer on social media recently and the reactions are unstoppable. It was first successfully showcased at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and got a warm reception.

ALSO READ: Balan: The Boy trailer out - Mystery, murder haunt mother's fight to protect son

There has been enough buzz around the movie ever since its announcement and the release of its first poster. Upon its impactful trailer release today, leading stars from across the Indian film industry Ajay Devgn, Suriya Sivakumar, Naga Chaitanya and Raj B Shetty among others came together to extend their support to the film.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actors took to their social media extending their best wishes to the trailer and the film. Take a look here:

Watching the trailer of Balan – feels like something totally out of the ordinary , so much honesty and intrigue that caught my attention , looking forward to catching it on the big screen and thrilled that @AnnapurnaStdios is part of the the Telugu release . #BalanTheBoy… pic.twitter.com/KdlXVcN10j — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) June 5, 2026

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Balan to restored classic Amma Ariyan - list of top Indian movies to be represented at the festival

Balan -The Boy trailer, storyline

Balan -The Boy trailer offers a glimpse into a deeply human and emotionally resonant cinematic experience rooted in themes of identity, belonging, and survival. Packed with suspense, emotion, and intrigue, the trailer promises a compelling and thought-provoking journey.

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, Bala: The Boy releases in cinemas on June 19, 2026 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada respectively.

Balan -The Boy at Cannes 2026

This year, the Cannes Film Festival 2026 witnessed a strong presence from India, with a mix of regional cinema, filmmakers, and actors attending the global event. In the series, the primary is the 'Manjummal Boys' director Chidambaram's upcoming film 'Balan', which was showcased with a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14.