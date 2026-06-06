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Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap's directorial earns Rs 50 lakh

Bandar box office day 1: Starring Bobby Deol, the gritty courtroom and psychological drama is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film was officially released in worldwide cinemas on June 5, 2026.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap's directorial earns Rs 50 lakh(Image: IMDb)

Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in a pivotal role, finally arrived in theatres on June 5, 2026, after considerable anticipation. The crime thriller marked its theatrical debut on Friday and managed a modest opening at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated ₹0.50 crore (India net) on its first day. Despite the buzz around its cast and director, the film saw a relatively subdued start in terms of commercial performance.

As per early box office tracking reports by Sacnilk, Bandar was screened across approximately 1,365 shows nationwide on day one. However, overall occupancy remained on the lower side across most regions, indicating a slow start in attracting audiences to theatres. The film’s opening figures suggest that word-of-mouth and weekend performance will be crucial in determining its early box office trajectory.

About Bandar

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Bandar (also known as Monkey in a Cage) is a Hindi-language crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap, known for his gritty storytelling style and realistic cinematic approach. The film is inspired by true events and explores the dark intersection of fame, accusation, and systemic pressure.

The story follows Samar Mehra, a once-celebrated television actor whose life begins to collapse after his ex-girlfriend Gayatri accuses him of rape. What starts as a personal crisis quickly escalates into a larger legal and psychological battle, pushing Samar into a spiralling downfall where his public image, mental stability, and personal identity are all put under severe strain.

As the narrative unfolds, the film examines how individuals caught in high-profile controversies often become entangled in systems that are difficult to escape. The title Bandar metaphorically reflects Samar’s transformation into someone who gradually loses control over his own life, becoming a “puppet” of circumstances beyond his influence.

Performances and critical notes

Zee News snippet of Bobby Deol Banda reveals, "Bobby Deol delivers one of the strongest performances of his career. He perfectly captures an entitled yet fading star who finds himself gradually trapped within a system much larger than himself. The title, Bandar, comes from the tragic way his character eventually becomes a puppet of the system and accepts it as his reality. His desperation, frustration, and vulnerability drive the story forward with restraint, making the emotional weight of the narrative feel authentic and lived-in. 

Sanya Malhotra does a convincing job as a worried sister trying to navigate the legal nightmare to help her brother. Sapna Pabbi makes a striking impact as Gayatri, bringing conviction and a commanding screen presence to the role. Saba Azad fits naturally into the film's world."

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