Bandar box office collection day 3: Bobby Deol's crime thriller shows growth on Sunday, crosses Rs 2 crore mark

Bandar box office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in a pivotal role, was released in theatres on June 5, 2026. The film packs a punch that makes one stop and think, and has been generating significant buzz among fans. The film managed to mint Rs 0.50 crore (India net) on its opening day at the box office. On the second day, the movie collected Rs 95 lakh. Now, the movie has showcased a growth of 5.3% compared to Saturday's performance and earned Rs 1 crore across 1,076 shows on Day 3, according to the Sacnilk report. The total India net collection is now Rs 2.45 crore, while the total India gross earnings are Rs 2.94 crore.

Day-wise collection (India net)

Day 1 collection: Rs 0.50 crore

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Day 2 collection: Rs 0.95 crore

Day 3 collection: Rs 1 crore

Total: Rs 2.45 crore

According to early box-office tracking reports from Sacnilk, Bandar was screened in approximately 1,365 shows nationwide on day one. However, overall occupancy remained low across most regions, indicating a slow start in attracting audiences to theatres. The film’s opening figures suggest that word-of-mouth and weekend performance will be crucial in determining its early box office trajectory.

Box office competition

At the box office, the Bobby Deol starrer clashed with the David Dhawan directorial 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' and the Buchi Babu Sana-helmed film, 'Peddi'. The crime drama is also sharing screens with 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe'.

About Bandar

Bandar (also known as Monkey in a Cage) is a Hindi-language crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap, known for his gritty storytelling style and realistic cinematic approach. The film is inspired by true events and explores the dark intersection of fame, accusation, and systemic pressure.

The story follows Samar Mehra, a once-celebrated television actor whose life begins to collapse after his ex-girlfriend Gayatri accuses him of rape. What starts as a personal crisis quickly escalates into a larger legal and psychological battle, pushing Samar into a spiralling downfall where his public image, mental stability, and personal identity are all put under severe strain.

As the narrative unfolds, the film examines how individuals caught in high-profile controversies often become entangled in systems that are difficult to escape. The title Bandar metaphorically reflects Samar’s transformation into someone who gradually loses control over his own life, becoming a “puppet” of circumstances beyond his influence.

ALSO READ | Bandar movie review: Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's slow-burn drama holds up a dark mirror to society

Performances and critical notes

Zee News snippet of Bobby Deol Banda reveals, "Bobby Deol delivers one of the strongest performances of his career. He perfectly captures an entitled yet fading star who finds himself gradually trapped within a system much larger than himself. The title, Bandar, comes from the tragic way his character eventually becomes a puppet of the system and accepts it as his reality. His desperation, frustration, and vulnerability drive the story forward with restraint, making the emotional weight of the narrative feel authentic and lived-in.

Sanya Malhotra does a convincing job as a worried sister trying to navigate the legal nightmare to help her brother. Sapna Pabbi makes a striking impact as Gayatri, bringing conviction and a commanding screen presence to the role. Saba Azad fits naturally into the film's world."

Ahead of the film’s release, Anurag Kashyap had spoken about Bobby Deol’s commitment to the project during a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel in August last year. Reflecting on the actor’s performance, the filmmaker said, “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners," he said.

ALSO READ | Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap's directorial earns Rs 50 lakh