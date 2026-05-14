‘Bandar’ first song out: Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi’s romantic track ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ hints at emotional darkness beneath chaos

Mumbai: The makers of Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, have finally unveiled the film’s first track, ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ on Thursday.

The song features Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, headlining the romance and subtly crushing on each other.

The movie's recent teaser and song 'Come On Baby, had grabbed massive attention.

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Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ is an addictive romantic track layered with love, desire, obsession, and emotional darkness.

The song presents a softer yet emotionally dangerous side of Bobby Deol’s character, showing him vulnerable, deeply in love.

Vishal Mishra continues his musical streak in romantic music after delivering beloved tracks like Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, Tum Ho Toh in Saiyaara, and Deewaniyat.

The film’s teaser had already sparked intense conversations on social media with Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar and a sneak peek into the intense drama.

Also Read: Bandar teaser unveiled: Bobby Deol returns as solo lead after 17 years in Anurag Kashyap film

Soon after, the teaser for ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ further intrigued audiences by hinting at the emotional madness hidden beneath the film’s violent, chaotic exterior.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar marks his first collaboration with Bobby Deol and stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B Shetty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nagesh Bhonsle and others in pivotal roles.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed minds behind Paatal Lok, Kohra and Udta Punjab, the film promises to be an emotional ride, and morally dangerous cinematic experience.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.