Bandar movie review: Anurag Kashyap holds up a dark mirror to society and forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths

Rating: 4/5

Cast: Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Language: Hindi

Bandar movie review: When you walk into an Anurag Kashyap film, you rarely expect larger-than-life heroes, glossy storytelling or easy answers. Bandar stays true to that tradition. It is messy, uncomfortable and deeply unsettling in ways that feel intentional. The film pushes viewers out of their comfort zones and forces them to confront realities many would rather ignore.

This is not a fast-paced thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat every minute. Instead, Bandar is raw, emotional and quietly disturbing. It unfolds like a slow burn, drawing you deeper into its world while constantly challenging your assumptions.

Without revealing too much, the film shines a light on difficult questions surrounding India’s legal system, prisons, media trials and public perception. At several points, it almost feels as if Kashyap is reflecting on his own experiences and frustrations with the system. The result is a film that doesn’t offer easy solutions but leaves you with plenty to think about long after it ends.

What makes Bandar compelling is its willingness to operate in moral grey areas. It raises questions about justice, gender and power, refusing to tell the audience exactly what to think. Instead, it leaves you sitting with discomfort, asking difficult questions of both the characters and yourself.

Performances

Bobby Deol delivers one of the strongest performances of his career. He plays a fading actor who finds himself falsely accused of a heinous crime and gradually trapped within a system much larger than himself. His character’s desperation, frustration and vulnerability drive the narrative. Deol carries the film with remarkable restraint, making the emotional weight of the story feel real and lived-in.

Sapna Pabbi makes a striking impact as Gayatri. She brings strength and conviction to the role while maintaining a commanding screen presence throughout. Saba Azad does justice to her character and fits naturally into the film’s world.

Also Read | Peddi movie review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer impresses with strong performances despite flaws

Raj B. Shetty and Indrajith Sukumaran are among the film’s standout performers, adding depth and intensity whenever they appear on screen. Their performances help elevate the film’s larger themes and emotional conflicts.

What Worked?

The biggest strength of Bandar is its cast. Bobby Deol delivers a performance that anchors the film from start to finish, while the supporting actors ensure that even the smaller moments leave an impact. Anurag Kashyap’s direction is another major highlight. He approaches the subject with honesty and restraint, allowing the story to speak for itself rather than forcing a message. The film also deserves credit for tackling difficult themes surrounding the legal system, media trials and public perception without reducing them to simple black-and-white arguments. Its raw, unfiltered tone keeps the narrative grounded and gives the film its emotional weight.

What Didn’t Work?

While Bandar starts off as a layered and thought-provoking drama, it occasionally loses momentum as it progresses. The pacing can feel uneven in parts, making certain stretches of the film less engaging than others. Some characters and conflicts that initially exist in morally grey spaces gradually become more straightforward, which slightly weakens the complexity the film establishes in its early portions. As a result, the story loses some of the ambiguity that makes its strongest moments so compelling.

Is Bandar Worth Watching?

Absolutely. Just don’t walk in expecting a crowd-pleasing entertainer. Bandar is not interested in comforting its audience. It wants you to think, question and sit with uncomfortable truths. For viewers willing to engage with its themes, it is a rewarding and thought-provoking watch that stays with you long after the credits roll. Yeh add kardena last