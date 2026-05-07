Bandar teaser unveiled: Bobby Deol returns as solo lead after 17 years in Anurag Kashyap film

Mumbai: The makers of Bobby Deol starrer Bandar dropped the teaser of the movie on the 7th of May.

The teaser shared on Bobby Deol’s social media account offers a glimpse into the film’s intense vibe, hinting at its gripping plot.

At the same time, the teaser also carries a fun, retro energy, with Bobby Deol seen in full disco-era splendour, grooving to a reimagined version of the beloved ’70s track ‘Come On Baby, Dil Kisko Dogi’.

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Bandar marks Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap’s first collaboration together ever.

The movie that has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee who have also written Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab. also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

The movie marks Bobby Deol returns to the big screen as a solo lead hero after 17 years.

Also Read: Bobby Deol at 57: How lord Bobby got his 'Animal' transformation right!

The actor has seen a career resurgence in the past few years with his impeccable perfomances in Animal, Ashram, Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap directorial comes through, maintaining the pace while smoothly building intensity with every glimpse.

Bandar is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar.

The movie is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 5th June 2026.

Talking about Bobby Deol, the actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for almost three decades.

The actor has delivered movies like Soldier, Humraaz, Bichhoo, Barsaat, Gupta and many more.

The actor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Barsaat that also marked the debut of actress Twinkle Khanna.