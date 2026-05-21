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NewsEntertainmentMoviesBandar trailer Out: Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap’s dark, twisted world | WATCH
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Bandar trailer Out: Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap’s dark, twisted world | WATCH

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar trailer is out, with Bobby Deol stealing the show in a dark and gripping new avatar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bandar trailer Out: Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap’s dark, twisted world | WATCH(Image: @saffronmagicworks/Instagram)

Bandar Trailer out: The makers of Bandar have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, marking the first-ever collaboration between Bobby Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Packed with chaos, mystery, and gritty storytelling, the trailer offers a glimpse into Kashyap’s signature dark cinematic world.

Bobby Deol Steals the Spotlight

Clocking in at around two and a half minutes, the trailer wastes no time in pulling viewers into its intense and morally complex universe. After his successful run with Animal and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bobby Deol appears in a completely different avatar.

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His screen presence and effortless transition into Kashyap’s raw storytelling style have already become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the trailer.

Captioning the post, the makers wrote: "Bandar Trailer OUT NOW!
Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar is Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks and presented by Zee Studios is all set to release in theatres on June 5!

The movie stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B. Shetty, and Nagesh Bhonsle."

Also Read | Peddi trailer out: Ram Charan-starrer sports action drama unveils official glimpse ahead of June release

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed duo behind critically praised projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film promises the kind of dark, unflinching storytelling that made the filmmaker a cult name in Indian cinema.

The trailer hints at a world that refuses to draw clear lines between right and wrong, instead keeping audiences hooked through tension, unpredictability, and layered characters.

Ensemble Cast and Release Date

Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhosale in pivotal roles.

Produced by Saffron Magicworks along with Zee Studios, Bandar is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

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