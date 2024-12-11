Bandish Bandits Season Two: Divya Dutta Says THIS On Joining The Show As Nandini

Divya Dutta, celebrated for her remarkable acting prowess, takes on the role of Nandini in the much-awaited Season Two of 'Bandish Bandits.' Nandini is a multifaceted music teacher with a unique philosophy that influences her students profoundly. In this exclusive reveal, Divya shares the backstory of her character, how the role transitioned from its original conception, and the meaningful creative process she experienced under Anand Tiwari's direction.

Divya shares how the character of Nandini evolved: “I think this look, first of all, is very interesting. This character was initially a male character. Then, Anand and I got talking. Of course, I totally loved Bandish Bandits’ first season, and during our discussion, he asked, ‘Would you do it?’ I said, ‘Of course, I’d love to, why not?’ Anand said give me 24 hours, and I will get back. I think that’s when he realized that this character was always meant to be female, and it worked beautifully. Everything about it came together so organically from his side. The character of Nandini was carefully crafted, and the credit for her belongs entirely to Anand. I just held his hand and trusted his vision.”

Nandini’s Philosophy and Persona

Divya elaborates on her character’s philosophy and impact on the series: “Nandini’s philosophy of music as a mentor is unique, and it reflects in how she dresses, how she carries herself, and who she is. The gypsy vibe in her personality, I feel, mirrors her own free spirit—flying high, yet empathetic towards her students, which you can also see in the trailer. Without giving away too much of the story, yes, Nandini is fair-minded. Anand said something beautiful: who he sees in Naseer Sahab in real life is who Nandini is for Shreya, Rohan, and everyone else. That thought really resonated with me.”

What to Expect from Bandish Bandits Season Two

'Bandish Bandits,' created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, has already won hearts with its stellar storytelling and gripping performances. Season Two promises more drama, soul-stirring music, and exciting new characters. Alongside Divya Dutta, the series will feature returning cast members Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Joining them are new talents like Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar.

Premiering on Prime Video on December 13, the series will be available across 240 countries and territories, ensuring a global audience for its musical brilliance and dramatic depth.