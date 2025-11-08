Advertisement
BARAMULLA

Baramulla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Manav Kaul’s Crime Thriller?

Manav Kaul's crime thriller movie "Baramulla" is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 01:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Baramulla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Manav Kaul’s Crime Thriller?(Source: Instagram)

Baramulla OTT Release: Manav Kaul’s much-awaited crime thriller Baramulla has finally premiered on OTT. Set in the scenic yet mysterious town of Kashmir, the film follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, played by Kaul, who is tasked with investigating a series of mysterious child disappearances.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Baramulla delves into the complexities of human nature while blending mystery, suspense, and supernatural elements.

Baramulla Plot and Trailer

The trailer of Baramulla, released a few weeks ago, gave viewers a glimpse into the chilling storyline — a town haunted by the mysterious disappearance of several children. Manav Kaul’s character, DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a quiet and determined officer, is newly transferred to the region to solve the case of a missing boy. His investigation soon uncovers dark secrets and unsettling truths hidden within the Kashmir Valley.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the film reads: “A police officer investigating missing children cases discovers disturbing truths while supernatural occurrences threaten his family and Baramulla's tranquility.”

The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli, Kiara Khanna, and Masoom Mumtaz Khan in pivotal roles.

Baramulla: Where to Watch

Baramulla has been co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.
You can stream the film now on Netflix, where it premiered on Friday, November 7.

FAQs

Who is the protagonist of Baramulla?
Manav Kaul plays the lead role of DSP Ridwaan Sayyed.

Who directed Baramulla?
The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

When and where can I watch Baramulla?
Baramulla premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 7.

