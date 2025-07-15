'Bas Ek Dhadak' Song From Dhadak 2 Out Now, Showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Romantic Side - WATCH

New Delhi: The first song from the much-anticipated Dhadak 2, titled “Bas Ek Dhadak,” has officially been released, offering a glimpse into the tender romance at the heart of the film. Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the soulful track marks a tonal shift from the intensity of the trailer, revealing a softer, more emotional side of Siddhant’s character, Neelesh.

Known for his intense screen presence, Siddhant brings vulnerability and warmth in this romantic number, highlighting the delicate chemistry between him and Triptii. Through soft montages and unspoken glances, the song captures the emotional rhythm of a love story that feels both grounded and deeply affecting.

With this track, Dhadak 2 sets the tone for a love story that is stirring, lyrical, and emotionally resonant. Siddhant’s earnest performance, paired with Triptii’s understated charm, hints at a romance that aims to linger in the hearts of viewers long after the credits roll.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Triptii praised her co-star, calling the experience of working with Siddhant “wonderful.” She added, “He’s such a dedicated and sincere actor... When I watched the film for the first time, I immediately told him, ‘This is the best performance of your career so far.’ He’s poured his heart and soul into the role of Neelesh.”

Directed by debutant Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, itself a remake of Nagraj Manjule’s acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. The sequel is based on Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and promises an intense, emotionally driven love story.

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh, the film is backed by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Dhadak 2 is set to release in theatres on August 1, 2025.