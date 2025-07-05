Advertisement
BATTLE OF GALWAN MOTION

Battle Of Galwan Motion Poster X Review: Salman Khan's Fierce Look Sparks 'Goosebumps'

Salman Khan’s intense look in the Battle of Galwan motion poster has taken X by storm, with netizens calling it a goosebump-inducing tribute to patriotism and valour.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Battle Of Galwan Motion Poster X Review: Salman Khan's Fierce Look Sparks 'Goosebumps' (Image: X)

New Delhi: The motion poster of Battle of Galwan has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans hailing Salman Khan’s fierce and patriotic avatar as nothing short of “pure goosebumps.”

Sporting bloodstains, a resolute expression, and a proud moustache, Khan's look has quickly become the talk of the internet. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on one of India’s most intense real-life military confrontations, the Galwan Valley clash, famously fought without a single bullet being fired, over 15,000 feet above sea level.

The poster's impact has been immediate, drawing admiration for its powerful visuals and background score. Here's how netizens are reacting:

“Salman Khan #GalwanValley This is going to be insane! That motion poster just dropped and it’s giving pure goosebumps. Vibes = Can’t wait!”

“What a BGM in this motion poster
Looks like a very, very special film is in the making.”

“New film announcement of @BeingSalmanKhan is here!
#BattleOfGalwan — this look of Bhai jaan is really intense and raw”

“OMG! The official announcement of #SalmanKhan's upcoming movie Galwan Valley has been made
This time, the whole country will say 'Jai Hind' with Salman”

“Bhai Pure Goosebumps what an intense look”

With anticipation building and fans praising everything from the visuals to the music, Battle of Galwan is shaping up to be one of the year’s most awaited patriotic dramas.

From raw intensity to emotional depth, the motion poster has set the tone — and Salman Khan, once again, is at the centre of it all.

