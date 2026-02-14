Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016837https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/battle-of-galwan-s-main-hoon-unveiled-for-valentine-s-day-showcasing-love-amid-duty-3016837.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBattle of Galwan’s ‘Main Hoon’ unveiled for Valentine’s Day, showcasing love amid duty
BATTLE OF GALWAN

Battle of Galwan’s ‘Main Hoon’ unveiled for Valentine’s Day, showcasing love amid duty

Battle of Galwan’s romantic track ‘Main Hoon’ captures the love and longing of a soldier’s family, ahead of the film’s April 17 release.

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Battle of Galwan’s ‘Main Hoon’ unveiled for Valentine’s Day, showcasing love amid duty(Image: X)

Mumbai: Marking Valentine's Day, a romantic track 'Main Hoon' from Salman Khan-starrer 'Battle of Galwan' was unveiled on Saturday morning.

As per the makers, 'Main Hoon', which is picturised with Salman and Chitrangda Singh, perfectly embodies the "love within a relationship, from moments of togetherness and laughter shared with family to the inevitable transition into solitude and silent longing."

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayan Lall, the track tenderly portrays the contrast in the life of a soldier's family, the warmth of happy days spent at home, followed by the quiet ache of separation when duty calls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm, directing the movie.

Also Read | Salman Khan’s 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? All you need to know

Earlier in January, the makers of the movie unveiled another song, "Maatrubhumi", giving fans a first look at the emotional side of the war drama. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

The 'Battle of Galwan' is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020. The movie will be released on April 17

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man
Zee 24 Ghanta
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury honoured
personal care
Flawless Valentine Makeup Tools: 4 Blenders for Smooth, Natural Finish
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th explained: Best horror movies to watch
Women's tops
Valentine-Ready Tops for Women: Chic Styles for Effortless Everyday Glam
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather update
India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Washout threat in Colombo? SL issues alert
AAP
AAP demands immediate apology from Partap Bajwa and Congress leadership
PM Narendra Modi news
Seva Teerth marks an important milestone in journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM
Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
Pakistan Imran Khan
Imran Khan's vision loss alarms court amid jail restrictions