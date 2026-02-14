Advertisement
Battle of Galwan song ‘Main Hoon’ netizens review: Fans praise Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s soulful chemistry

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s Valentine’s Day track Main Hoon from Battle of Galwan has captivated fans with its soulful romance and heartfelt emotions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Battle of Galwan song ‘Main Hoon’ netizens review: Fans praise Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s soulful chemistry(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Fans are counting down the days for Battle of Galwan, and the excitement has reached a fever pitch with the release of its latest Valentine’s Day special track, Main Hoon. Following the earlier launch of the song Matrubhumi, the makers unveiled this romantic number, featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, which beautifully captures the emotional heartbeat of the film.

The song has struck a chord with audiences online, who are praising the actors’ chemistry and the track’s soulful appeal.

Also Read | Battle of Galwan’s ‘Main Hoon’ unveiled for Valentine’s Day, showcasing love amid duty

Reactions on social media

“Main Hoon is pure soul What a beautiful Valentine track… Salman Khan’s screen presence + Chitrangda Singh’s grace = magic!”

“Goosebumps! A romantic song with so much emotion and depth. Perfect Valentine release”

“The melody, the visuals, the emotions, Main Hoon feels soulful and timeless. On loop already!”

“A love song with a patriotic heart… respecting soldiers and their emotions. Beautifully done"

"This is not just romance, this is pure feeling.. Main Hoon is easily one of the most touching songs lately."

“Such a soothing composition… Salman Khan brings intensity while Chitrangda Singh adds grace. Stunning pairing!”

The track is composed and musically directed by Ayaan Lall, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall. The lyrics, written by Ayaan Lall and Shabbir Ahmed, resonate with heartfelt emotions and the silent strength of those who support soldiers, enhancing the patriotic undertone of the film.

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience, with Chitrangda Singh playing a pivotal role alongside Salman Khan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

