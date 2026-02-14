Battle of Galwan song ‘Main Hoon’ netizens review: Fans praise Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s soulful chemistry

New Delhi: Fans are counting down the days for Battle of Galwan, and the excitement has reached a fever pitch with the release of its latest Valentine’s Day special track, Main Hoon. Following the earlier launch of the song Matrubhumi, the makers unveiled this romantic number, featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, which beautifully captures the emotional heartbeat of the film.

The song has struck a chord with audiences online, who are praising the actors’ chemistry and the track’s soulful appeal.

Also Read | Battle of Galwan’s ‘Main Hoon’ unveiled for Valentine’s Day, showcasing love amid duty

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reactions on social media

“Main Hoon is pure soul What a beautiful Valentine track… Salman Khan’s screen presence + Chitrangda Singh’s grace = magic!”

Main Hoon is pure soul What a beautiful Valentine track… Salman Khan’s screen presence + Chitrangda Singh’s grace = magic!https://t.co/3n9a0AeeoP — रुपाली (@being_rupali_) February 14, 2026

“Goosebumps! A romantic song with so much emotion and depth. Perfect Valentine release”

Goosebumps! A romantic song with so much emotion and depth. Perfect Valentine release https://t.co/CYDs9d2kab — Nalini (@nalinihyd) February 14, 2026

“The melody, the visuals, the emotions, Main Hoon feels soulful and timeless. On loop already!”

The melody, the visuals, the emotions, Main Hoon feels soulful and timeless. On loop already!https://t.co/Y90pjCfo1u — Pulkit. (@jerseyno27) February 14, 2026

“A love song with a patriotic heart… respecting soldiers and their emotions. Beautifully done"

A love song with a patriotic heart… respecting soldiers and their emotions. Beautifully done https://t.co/XLxSdgacr4 — (@nishajg) February 14, 2026

"This is not just romance, this is pure feeling.. Main Hoon is easily one of the most touching songs lately."

This is not just romance, this is pure feeling.. Main Hoon is easily one of the most touching songs lately.https://t.co/nfjAcvMpGe — Soni (@soniranchi) February 14, 2026

“Such a soothing composition… Salman Khan brings intensity while Chitrangda Singh adds grace. Stunning pairing!”

Such a soothing composition… Salman Khan brings intensity while Chitrangda Singh adds grace. Stunning pairing!https://t.co/dTDKoAlfQ9 — Rajbir Mandal (@Rajbir_Mandal_) February 14, 2026

The track is composed and musically directed by Ayaan Lall, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall. The lyrics, written by Ayaan Lall and Shabbir Ahmed, resonate with heartfelt emotions and the silent strength of those who support soldiers, enhancing the patriotic undertone of the film.

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience, with Chitrangda Singh playing a pivotal role alongside Salman Khan.