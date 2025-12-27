Battle Of Galwan Teaser Out: Salman Khan Unveils Powerful Footage Of His Gritty New War Film On His 60th Birthday - WATCH

Battle of Galwan teaser out: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday today, December 27, as Mumbai came together to honour one of its most beloved icons. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special birthday message for the actor, transforming the city’s iconic landmark into a glowing tribute reflecting the admiration and love he commands across generations.

Powerful Teaser Release on Birthday

On his birthday, Salman Khan unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. More than just a promotional reveal, the teaser pays homage to India’s frontline soldiers and their indomitable spirit.

Salman Khan appears in one of his most commanding roles yet, portraying an Indian Army officer with restrained ferocity and quiet authority. His weathered look, controlled aggression, and piercing silence speak louder than words, particularly in the final moments where his unflinching gaze locks with the viewer, leaving a lasting impression.

Gritty Visuals and Powerful Soundtrack

The teaser delivers a hard-hitting portrayal of high-altitude combat, capturing the unforgiving terrain and brutal realities of frontline warfare. Adding an emotional edge are the vocals of Stebin Ben, which cut through the silence with urgency, while Himesh Reshammiya’s intense, pulse-pounding background score amplifies the rawness of the visuals.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Chitrangada Singh.

Salman’s Early Career

Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, which starred Rekha and Farooq Sheikh. He appeared in a supporting role as “Vicky” Bhandari, the younger brother, with his voice dubbed by another actor. Despite this modest beginning, Salman went on to become one of Bollywood’s most enduring and commercially successful stars.