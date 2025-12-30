Battle Of Galwan Teaser Starring Salman Khan’s Gets 60 Mn Views In Just 24 Hours!

New Delhi: On the occasion of bhaijaan's 60th birthday, his fans were treated with an impressive teaser of his much anticipated next Battle of Galwan and the response on social media has been epic. Across all digital platforms within just 24 hours of its release, the teaser has fetched over 60 million views. The teaser sparked massive excitement among fans and audiences.

Battle of Galwan Teaser

In its first 24 hours, the Battle of Galwan teaser clocked an astonishing 60 million views across all platforms, underlining the immense anticipation surrounding the project. Along with the views, the teaser garnered 2.91 million likes, reflecting strong audience approval and enthusiasm.

Adding to the buzz, it was shared 426,000 times, showcasing the organic reach and viral impact of the teaser. As one of the top trends that day, check out a few fans' reactions on the teaser who praised the visuals, powerful background score and Salman’s screen presence.

Just watched the teaser of Battle Of Galwan and Salman Khan ka toh me Or bada fan hogaya! Powerful, pride and dhamaakedaar! — p̶i̶y̶u̶s̶h̶ Babu (@realpiyush_) December 27, 2025

Dil jeet liya bhaijaan ne toh! What a fabulous teaser of Battle of Galwan! Absolutely extraordinary! — Mukesh Parmar (@mukeshparmar146) December 27, 2025

Battle for Galwan teaser ne toh ekdum dhamaka macha diya! What a teaser! Goosebumps agaye! — Delhi Wala Boyfriend (@Delhiwalaboy) December 27, 2025

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.