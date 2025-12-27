Battle Of Galwan X Review: Salman Khan’s Teaser Wins Hearts With Emotion And Realism

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan treated fans to a special birthday surprise with the release of the teaser for his highly anticipated film Battle of Galwan. From the very first frame, the teaser has captured viewers’ attention with its intense visuals, poignant silences, and a deep sense of pride, sparking widespread excitement across social media.

Battle Of Galwan Netizens Review

Fans have been quick to share their admiration online. One Twitter user wrote, “Just watched the teaser of Battle Of Galwan and Salman Khan ka toh me Or bada fan hogaya! Powerful, pride and dhamaakedaar!"

Another commented, “Dil jeet liya bhaijaan ne toh! What a fabulous teaser of Battle of Galwan! Absolutely extraordinary.”

Salman Khan’s new look in the teaser has also generated buzz, with fans calling his mustache style a “new trend loading”.

Many praised the film for its authentic storytelling, calling it “a perfect blend of emotions and realism… an emotion jo har Indian feel karega!” link. Others hailed the teaser as “the best year-ender gift” and highlighted the actor’s commanding presence in uniform.

About Battle of Galwan

The teaser’s impact is further enhanced by Stebin Ben’s soulful vocals, which add emotional depth, and Himesh Reshammiya’s intense background score, which heightens the tension and energy of the visuals.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a gripping portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh. With its combination of raw realism, emotional storytelling, and Salman Khan’s star power, the teaser has set high expectations for the upcoming release.