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'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's drama suffers 72% crash on first Monday

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 suffered a steep 72 per cent crash on its first Monday, collecting just Rs 2 crore to bring its four-day India net box office total to Rs 28.50 crore.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's drama suffers 72% crash on first Monday
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's drama suffers 72% crash on first Monday
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