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'Batwara 1947' character posters out: Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's first look is here

The makers of Batwara 1947 have released first-look posters, introducing a powerful cast led by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film promises an emotional story of courage, survival, and human strength amid chaos.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
'Batwara 1947' character posters out: Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's first look is here
Image Credit: Image Credit: Instagram

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