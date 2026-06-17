/'Batwara 1947' character posters out: Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's first look is here

The makers of Batwara 1947 have released the first-look posters of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into its powerful story set during the Partition of India. These posters introduce the main characters and hint at an emotional and intense narrative based on one of the most difficult periods in history.
The team recently shared character posters on social media, unveiling the key faces of the film. The posters feature actors like Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and Abhimanyu Singh.
Along with the posters, the makers wrote, “In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all.”
Each character poster carries its own weight. Courage, pain, displacement, it's all there in the framing. They're portraits of people caught inside one of the most brutal ruptures in modern history, and the posters don't let you forget that. The motion poster adds another layer: raw visuals, emotion running close to the surface, something that feels urgent rather than polished.
Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, a National Award-winning filmmaker, and it reunites him with Sunny Deol for the first time in nearly three decades. Ghayal. Damini. Ghatak. That's the history between them. The fact that they've come back together for a film about Partition says something about how seriously both are taking this.
Aamir Khan is producing under Aamir Khan Productions. The music is A. R. Rahman's. The lyrics are Javed Akhtar's. At a certain point, the names stop feeling like a cast list and start feeling like a statement of intent.
The story centres on 1947; the displacement, the communal violence, the impossible choices ordinary people were forced to make. At its core, it's about a hero who picks courage over fear and hatred when everything around him is collapsing. Survival. Human strength under pressure that most of us can't imagine.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.
Batwara 1947 has the ingredients that make you sit up real history, a cast that knows how to carry weight, and a creative team that's earned the right to tell something this serious. The first-look posters have got people talking, which is exactly what they were supposed to do. But buzz is the easy part. What audiences are really waiting for is the film itself to see whether everything this project is promising actually lands the way it should when the lights go down on August 14th.
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