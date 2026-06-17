/'Batwara 1947' character posters out: Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's first look is here

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, a National Award-winning filmmaker, and it reunites him with Sunny Deol for the first time in nearly three decades. Ghayal. Damini. Ghatak. That's the history between them. The fact that they've come back together for a film about Partition says something about how seriously both are taking this.



Aamir Khan is producing under Aamir Khan Productions. The music is A. R. Rahman's. The lyrics are Javed Akhtar's. At a certain point, the names stop feeling like a cast list and start feeling like a statement of intent.



The story centres on 1947; the displacement, the communal violence, the impossible choices ordinary people were forced to make. At its core, it's about a hero who picks courage over fear and hatred when everything around him is collapsing. Survival. Human strength under pressure that most of us can't imagine.



The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.



Batwara 1947 has the ingredients that make you sit up real history, a cast that knows how to carry weight, and a creative team that's earned the right to tell something this serious. The first-look posters have got people talking, which is exactly what they were supposed to do. But buzz is the easy part. What audiences are really waiting for is the film itself to see whether everything this project is promising actually lands the way it should when the lights go down on August 14th.