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BATWARA 1947

Batwara 1947 first look out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer period drama announced

Batwara 1947 is set to present the story of a hero who chose courage in times of hatred and fear.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Batwara 1947 first look out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer period drama announcedPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has officially unveiled the title and first motion poster of his much-awaited period drama with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Aamir Khan Productions has just dropped a major surprise with the motion poster of their upcoming film Batwara 1947. 

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol shares rare photo of Bobby Deol with mom as 'Bandar' earns rave reviews, calls brother's success a proud moment

Batwara 1947 teaser

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An Intense, thrilling, and gripping, the motion poster exudes sheer rage, emotion, and determination. With an ensemble cast of Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur and a highly acclaimed creative team, the film promises a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

The motion poster has further heightened excitement among audiences eager to witness this story on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Who is Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol? Her real name, net worth, family and rare airport appearance - In Pics

About Batwara 1947 movie

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi marking the return of iconic Jodi of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after 30 years who has given some of the biggest blockbusters of all time like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak etc. 

Batwara 1947 is set to present the story of a hero who chose courage in times of hatred and fear. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the film explores themes of courage, displacement and survival amid communal unrest. The makers have not disclosed extensive plot details yet.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for release on August 14, 2026, marking Partition Day.

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