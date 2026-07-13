Batwara 1947: Makers drop Lord Krishna poster, 'he chose dharma...'

New Delhi: Hailed as one of its biggest historical films ever made in Hindi cinema - Batwara1947, bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions has dropped a new poster featuring Lord Krishna. Set against the backdrop of one of the most defining chapters in India's history, the film revisits the turbulent 1940s, when the Partition changed the lives of millions forever. Amidst fear, loss, and displacement, it tells the inspiring story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred. After its teaser created a stir, now the makers have dropped the Krishna poster.