Batwara 1947: Makers drop Lord Krishna poster, 'he chose dharma...'

New Delhi: Hailed as one of its biggest historical films ever made in Hindi cinema - Batwara1947, bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions has dropped a new poster featuring Lord Krishna. Set against the backdrop of one of the most defining chapters in India's history, the film revisits the turbulent 1940s, when the Partition changed the lives of millions forever. Amidst fear, loss, and displacement, it tells the inspiring story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred. After its teaser created a stir, now the makers have dropped the Krishna poster.
Taking to their social media, the makers of BATWARA 1947 dropped the Krishna poster and wrote - "When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."
The teaser which was unveiled a days back, was laced with powerful dialogues and a stirring background score. It highlights the human stories that emerged from one of history’s most turbulent periods. At the heart of the narrative is a courageous hero who rises above fear and hatred, symbolising hope during a time of immense uncertainty.
The film brings together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.
Santoshi is marking the return of iconic Jodi of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after 30 years who has given some of the biggest blockbusters of all time like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak etc.
The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
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