/Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol reunites with Rajkumar Santoshi for a powerful, high-voltage Partition drama

The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.