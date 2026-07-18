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  • /Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol reunites with Rajkumar Santoshi for a powerful, high-voltage Partition drama

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol reunites with Rajkumar Santoshi for a powerful, high-voltage Partition drama

The new teaser for the upcoming film Batwara 1947 offers a gut-wrenching glimpse into the turbulence of the Partition, highlighting Sunny Deol's courageous fight for humanity alongside an ensemble cast and the Lagaan creative trio.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol reunites with Rajkumar Santoshi for a powerful, high-voltage Partition drama
Image Credit: IANS

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Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol reunites with Rajkumar Santoshi for a powerful, high-voltage Partition drama
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