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Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta bring Partition's untold stories to life

Batwara 1947 trailer out: The trailer of Batwara 1947 offers a powerful glimpse into the human cost of India's Partition, following a family torn apart by violence, displacement and loss. The period drama celebrates resilience, compassion and hope amid one of history's darkest chapters. Watch here.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta bring Partition's untold stories to life
Image Credit: movie stills

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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