/‘Batwara 1947’ unveils new romantic track Tabassum: AR Rahman composes pre-partition ballad

Mumbai: The makers of 'Batwara 1947' have unveiled the film's new romantic song, 'Tabassum,' on August 7, offering audiences an emotional glimpse into the period drama ahead of its worldwide theatrical release next week.
The song marks a notable collaboration between some of Indian cinema's most celebrated musical talents.
AR Rahman has composed, produced and arranged the track, Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics, while Sonu Nigam and Heer have lent their voices to the soulful melody.
Released by Aamir Khan Productions and distributed through Zee Music Company, the music video is set against the backdrop of pre-Partition India and follows a tender love story unfolding amid turbulent times.
It features Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir, highlighting themes of love, hope and emotional resilience.
Announcing the song's release, the makers shared the message, "A name that carries the warmth of sunshine, the colours of life, and a feeling that stays forever #Tabassum Out Now! #Batwara1947."
According to the makers, 'Tabassum' celebrates "love, hope, and tenderness against all odds," while its visuals capture "the sweet innocence of romance and the joy of a smile," reflecting the meaning behind the song's title.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Batwara 1947' is set during India's Partition and explores a story of love, sacrifice and resilience.
The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.
Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
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