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‘Batwara 1947’ unveils new romantic track Tabassum: AR Rahman composes pre-partition ballad

The makers of Batwara 1947 have released their new romantic song, Tabassum, composed by AR Rahman, offering an emotional glimpse into the film set during India’s Partition. Featuring a star-studded cast, the film is set to release worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
‘Batwara 1947’ unveils new romantic track Tabassum: AR Rahman composes pre-partition ballad
Image Credit: ANI

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