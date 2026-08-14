Batwara 1947 Twitter movie review: Bollywood big shot Sunny Deol's partition period drama 'Batwara 1947' is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab. The film has opened in cinemas today, ahead of Independence Day on August 15. Let's check out what the early trends suggest about the movie's performance at the box office.
Fans of Sunny Deol have thronged cinemas to catch first day first show of Batwara 1947. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X (formerly called Twitter): "The #SunnyDeol - #RajkumarSantoshi combo gets it right yet again... Unconventional plot, strong emotions, power-packed performances are its USPs... Carries a strong, pertinent message. #Batwara1947Review"
#OneWordReview...#Batwara1947: POWERFUL.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2026
Rating: ½
The #SunnyDeol - #RajkumarSantoshi combo gets it right yet again... Unconventional plot, strong emotions, power-packed performances are its USPs... Carries a strong, pertinent message. #Batwara1947Review
Based on… pic.twitter.com/3AR0ONbdgA
#batwara1947 -Powerfull outstanding,soul touching— Actor Prateek Saahu (@PrateekSahu25) August 14, 2026
My rating
What a beautiful yet Powerfull made film of Rajkumar Santoshi @RajSantoshi @iamsunnydeol #Sunnydeol has given one of the most powerful performances of his life ,the action blocks are solid
The… pic.twitter.com/qRFQsmQLlP
All Time Blockbuster.— Nadim Ahmed (@nadimahmed684) August 14, 2026
First Day Morning Show#publicreview #Batwara1947#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/PUwlMHDAYz
Meanwhile, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani shared his review after watching the special screening ahead of the movie release. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history."
He added, “@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen. @azmishabana18, @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling."
“Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special. Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film. A beautifully made film with a powerful message — Batwara 1947 is a must-watch. #batwara1947 #aamirkhan."
The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. This is expected to be Preity Zinta's comeback film after an eight-year hiatus.
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