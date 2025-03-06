Be Happy: Nora Fatehi Steals The Spotlight With FIRST Track 'Sultana' - WATCH

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi's much-awaited first track from the upcoming dance drama Be Happy is finally here. Titled Sultana, the electrifying song features vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh, with a fiery rap by Nora herself. Composed by Harsh Upadhyay, the lyrics are penned by Pranav Vatsa, Harsh Upadhyay, and Sukriti Bhardwaj.

Brimming with pulsating beats, dynamic choreography, and sheer star power, Sultana showcases Nora’s signature dance moves and jaw-dropping footwork. From an irresistible hook step to her unstoppable screen presence, she owns every frame, making Sultana as the ultimate dance anthem to groove.

Watch The Song Below!

Nora Fatehi expressed her enthusiasm for rapping and performing in the music video, saying, ''This song is pure fire! After the success of my international single Snake, it’s the right move in my musical career to feature as a rapper on the new track Sultana! I love pushing boundaries, and getting to rap on this track was an incredibly exciting experience. It exudes fierce, confident energy — the kind that makes you want to be unapologetically you! The kind that makes you want to own your femininity while burning the dance floor. That’s exactly the vibe we brought to the music video as well. With my initiative #DanceWithNora, I’ve always encouraged people to be confident and express themselves through dance — and this track captures that same spirit. It’s fast, fun, packed with swag, and I promise — it will be stuck in your head from the very first listen!''

Reflecting on the song, Sunidhi Chauhan shared, "There are songs that make you tap your feet, and then there are songs that make you want to get up and dance like no one’s watching—this one is definitely the latter! The moment I heard the track, I knew it had that perfect blend of attitude, groove, and infectious energy. Recording it was an absolute blast. Hope that people will like it too.''

Produced under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment by Lizelle Remo D’Souza and directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Inayat Verma,Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in key roles.

Be Happy is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on March 14.