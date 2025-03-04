Be Happy Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan-Starrer Shows Love Between Father And Daughter

Mumbai: Get ready to experience the loving bond of father and daughter in the Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi-starrer 'Be Happy. ' It also stars Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

The makers of the Abhishek and Nora starrer 'Be Happy' unveiled the trailer of the film. Packed with elements of humour, bittersweet moments, dance, dreams, care, and passion, the film shows the emotional, loving, and caring bond between a single father and his passionate daughter. It shows the dedication and passion of a daughter for making her career in dance and how her father is initially reluctant but later supports her in fulfilling her dreams.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video dropped the trailer of 'Be Happy' and wrote in the caption, "sometimes it takes two to achieve a dream ..#BeHappyOnPrime, March 14"

"Playing Shiv was an emotional journey, as he is a father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter's dream come true," said Abhishek Bachchan in a statement.

"'Be Happy' is more than just a movie; it's a powerful testament to resilience--reminding us that the bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life's toughest moments try to hold us back, much like in dance. The film owes its heart and soul to Remo's vision and expertise. His ability to weave depth and emotion into every scene is unparalleled, and I believe the audience will feel a profound connection to the story and its characters. I'm looking forward to the movie premiering on Prime Video on March 14," he added.

Nora shared, "Working on 'Be Happy' has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Portraying a dancer was especially meaningful to me, as it allowed me to merge my two greatest passions--acting and dancing. I've always enjoyed working with children, and it was wonderful to see Inayat bring such authenticity to her character. Sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan was a fantastic experience--his dedication and focus elevated every scene."

She continued, "Reuniting with Remo D'Souza, a visionary director and renowned choreographer, was equally inspiring. His expertise in dance storytelling pushed me to bring out the best in my character. "

Lizelle Remo D'Souza said, "'Be Happy' weaves a simple yet heartfelt narrative, beautifully capturing the bond between a father and daughter against the backdrop of a dance competition. It balances emotion with light-hearted moments, exploring universal themes that will resonate deeply with viewers."

Produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by Lizelle Remo D'Souza and directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Be Happy' follows a heart-warming journey of a single father and his wise-beyond-her-years daughter

'Be Happy' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 14.