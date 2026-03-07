Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies'Beast Mode On!': Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh’s thrilling performance in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ trailor
The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a buzz among fans, with Alia Bhatt praising Ranveer Singh’s intense action look. The film, releasing on March 19 in multiple languages, is the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Beast Mode On!': Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh’s thrilling performance in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ trailor(Image Credit: X)

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 7: The excitement around the upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has started building after the makers released its new trailer. The trailer has already created a buzz among fans and actors in the film industry.

One of the first celebrities to react to the trailer was Alia Bhatt, who praised her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh for his powerful performance.

Alia shared the trailer on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement. She praised Ranveer’s intense action look and wrote, “BEAST MODE ON! This trailer is out of control!”

The trailer, which runs for three minutes and twenty-five seconds, gives audiences a first look at the sequel to last year’s blockbuster Dhurandhar.

In the new film, Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover agent. In the story, his character is now living in the criminal underworld using the identity Hamza Ali Mazari.

The trailer also suggests that after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, a character played by Akshaye Khanna in the first film, Hamza rises in power in Lyari, Karachi. Eventually, he becomes known as the feared “Lyari ka Badshah.”

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 19. The release will coincide with major festivals such as Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, which could help it perform strongly at the box office.

The spy action movie will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to reach audiences across India.

The first film, Dhurandhar, was released in theatres on December 5 last year and became the highest-grossing film of 2025. It later gained cult popularity and even surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

