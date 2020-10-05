हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

'BellBottom' teaser: Akshay Kumar's retro-cool avatar impresses fans

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "BellBottom" also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

&#039;BellBottom&#039; teaser: Akshay Kumar&#039;s retro-cool avatar impresses fans

Mumbai: A new teaser of the upcoming spy thriller 'BellBottom' released on Monday sees lead actor Akshay Kumar turn on the retro style quotient.

In the short video, Akshay wears bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover. While the look was revealed earlier in film stills from his recent outdoor stint of the film in Glasgow, the video sees Akshay hit attitude in motion.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram and Twitter. "Go BellBottom! Here's a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellBottomTeaser," he wrote.

Fans are obviously impressed and excited."Look + BGM = Fire. Very excited for this," wrote a user.

Another user wrote: "It's great watching you in every role."

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "BellBottom" also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Tags:
Akshay KumarBellbottomBellBottom teaserVaani Kapoor
Next
Story

After 'Bigg Boss 14', Salman Khan resumes shooting for 'Radhe', shares pic from sets
  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Hathras Case: There was a conspiracy of violence in UP for the last one week, says CM Yogi