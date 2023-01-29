Besharam Rang Singer Shilpa Rao Gives a Shout-Out to Deepika Padukone on Pathaan’s Success, Calls her ‘Boss Lady’

Mumbai: They are at present the women of the moment. They have popularized the `Besharam rang`, one on-screen and the other in the playback! Singer Shilpa Rao took to Instagram on Sunday to treat her fans with a frame sharing with none other than Deepika Padukone. She introduced Deepika as the "BOSS LADY onscreen and offscreen".

Shilpa`s photographer husband Ritesh Krishnan also joined the duo for the picture-perfect frame. Shilpa captioned her frame, "With the BOSS LADY onscreen and offscreen ... @deepikapadukone Thank you for the love and warmth each time I meet you. More power to you. @riteshkrishnan and I had a super duper night."

Fans flooded Shilpa`s comment section with innovative posts. One wrote, "She`s just the body. You are the SOUL." Another fan wrote, "Nasha Chadta Rehna Chaahiye ..."

See the post shared by Shilpa Rao

Earlier Shilpa posted a frame with the `Pathaan` Shah Rukh Khan. From the frames, it`s evident that Shilpa is enjoying her moments of fame. Known as a soulful singer Shilpa has some chartbuster hits to her credit. `Hardum Humdum` (Ludo), `Tere Hawaale` (Laal Singh Chaddha) are some of her recent hits. Shilpa and Deepika have another superhit association back in the time. In `Bachna Ae Haseeno`, Shilpa crooned `Khuda Jaane Mein`, in which Deepika sizzled with Ranbir Kapoor on-screen.