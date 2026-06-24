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  • /'Bharat aur Ramayan ek dusre se alag nahi hai': Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's project

'Bharat aur Ramayan ek dusre se alag nahi hai': Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's project

Actor Ravie Dubey, who will be seen portraying Lakshman in the Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', opened up about the project and said the team is making the film with immense faith and sincerity.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
'Bharat aur Ramayan ek dusre se alag nahi hai': Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's project
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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