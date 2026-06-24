/'Bharat aur Ramayan ek dusre se alag nahi hai': Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's project

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.