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  • /Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 1.45 cr

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 1.45 cr

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office day 2: Starring Kangana Ranaut in pivotal role, the film was inspired by the real-life heroism of healthcare workers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 1.45 cr
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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