/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 1.45 cr

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Starring Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Asha Shelar, Amruta Namdev Patil, and Smita Tambe among others in pivotal roles, the much-anticipated inspirational story hit theatres on June 12, 2026, competing with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and other much-loved films.
On Day 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned a net collection of Rs 1.45 crore across 1,956 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 2.93 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 2.45 crore so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attended a special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday evening. Visuals from the event showed Kangana warmly welcoming the Chief Minister as they arrived for the screening.
Kangana expressed gratitude for the Haryana government's support, saying the initiative would help the film reach a wider audience across the state.
Over the past few days, Kangana has been actively promoting Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata through a series of special screenings across the country. Recently, she attended a screening in Delhi alongside the film's lead cast and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
During the event, Rekha Gupta announced that the film would be made tax-free in Delhi, a move aimed at encouraging greater public viewership.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also attended the film's grand premiere in Mumbai and praised Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata for its realistic depiction of the courage and resilience shown by nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Gadkari lauded the film for highlighting the bravery of frontline workers who risked their lives while protecting patients during one of India's most devastating terror attacks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.